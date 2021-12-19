UrduPoint.com

Hong Kong 'patriots Only' Polls See Muted Turnout

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Sun 19th December 2021 | 05:30 PM

Hong Kong 'patriots only' polls see muted turnout

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2021 ) :Turnout was looking muted on Sunday as Hong Kongers cast ballots for city lawmakers under Beijing's new "patriots only" rules which drastically reduce the number of directly elected seats and control who can run for office.

It is the first legislature poll under the new political blueprint China imposed on Hong Kong in response to massive and often violent pro-democracy protests two years ago.

All candidates have been vetted for their patriotism and political loyalty to China and only 20 of the 90 legislature seats are being directly elected.

The largest chunk of seats -- 40 -- are being picked by a committee of 1,500 staunch Beijing loyalists.

The remaining 30 are chosen by reliably pro-Beijing committees that represent special-interest and industry groups.

Ten hours after polling stations opened, 1.1 million people had cast a vote, around 25 percent of the electorate.

In 2016, 40 percent had cast votes by the same point.

Polling stations will close at 10.30pm (1430 GMT).

