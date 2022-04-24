Hong Kong people enjoy reading under COVID-19

(@FahadShabbir)

HONG KONG, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2022 ) --:As the fifth wave of COVID-19 epidemic eases in Hong Kong, public facilities including libraries reopened recently, attracting a crowd of book lovers to enjoy their reading time.

April 23 marks the World Book Day when some parents in Hong Kong took the opportunity to bring their kids to the libraries, including local resident Ms.

Ho, a grandmother of a two-year-old toddler.

Ho said it is important to nurture children's interest in reading at a young age.

Anti-epidemic measures are strictly observed in public libraries. Visitors are required to scan the "LeaveHomeSafe" mobile app QR code and show their COVID-19 vaccination records to the staff before entering.