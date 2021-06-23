UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hong Kong Police Arrest Apple Daily Columnist On Security Charge

Umer Jamshaid 34 seconds ago Wed 23rd June 2021 | 10:20 AM

Hong Kong police arrest Apple Daily columnist on security charge

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2021 ) :Hong Kong police arrested a columnist at pro-democracy newspaper Apple Daily (tabloid) using a new national security law, days after the force raided its newsroom, arrested five executives and froze its assets.

Police said a 55-year-old man was arrested "on suspicion of colluding with foreign forces to endanger national security".

A police source told AFP the arrested man wrote columns for Apple Daily under the pen name Li Ping.

The arrest widens the police operation against Apple Daily, which is facing the threat of imminent closure.

The outspoken tabloid has long been a thorn in Beijing's side, with unapologetic support for the city's pro-democracy movement and caustic criticism of China's leaders.

Last Thursday, more than 500 police officers raided the paper's newsroom over what authorities said were articles and columns appealing for sanctions against China.

Five executives, including chief editor Ryan Law and CEO Cheung Kim-hung, were arrested under the charge of colluding with foreign forces.

Law and Cheung were officially charged on Saturday and remanded into custody.

Hong Kong's security chief also froze HK$1.8 million (US$2.3m) in assets owned by Apple Daily using the security law, crippling the paper's ability to continue operating.

Board members of the paper's parent group Next Digital have asked Hong Kong's Security Bureau to unfreeze some of its assets so it can pay staff.

If that does not happen, the paper said it will cease publishing with a final print date to be announced on Friday.

In a Facebook update, the paper's union said it had been told Saturday would be the last edition if management decide to fold.

The paper's financial news desk, its English edition and the media group's weekly magazine have all since announced that they have ceased publication.

Authorities have not released a list of Apple Daily's articles or columns that have been deemed a national security crime.

NEXT

Related Topics

Police China Facebook Beijing Hong Kong Man Peruvian Nuevo Sol Apple Media All Million

Recent Stories

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 23 June 2021

6 minutes ago

Local Press: UAE walks the talk on Expo sustainabi ..

21 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

56 minutes ago

Dubai Customs highlights features of 2nd release o ..

8 hours ago

State-of-the-art lab for processing PCR tests open ..

9 hours ago

Upbeat sentiments continue to drive UAE stocks

10 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.