Hong Kong Police Fire Tear Gas At Protesters In Shopping District
Umer Jamshaid 37 seconds ago Sun 29th September 2019 | 12:00 PM
Hong Kong, Sept 29 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2019 ) :Hong Kong police fired tear gas at protesters in a busy shopping district on Sunday after angry crowds surrounded and heckled officers who had made a series of arrests.
The brief clash in Causeway Bay was the second day in a row that violence has broken out as democracy campaigners step up their rallies ahead of the 70th anniversary of communist China's founding on Tuesday.