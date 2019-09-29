Hong Kong police fire tear gas at protesters in shopping district

Hong Kong, Sept 29 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2019 ) :Hong Kong police fired tear gas at protesters in a busy shopping district on Sunday after angry crowds surrounded and heckled officers who had made a series of arrests.

The brief clash in Causeway Bay was the second day in a row that violence has broken out as democracy campaigners step up their rallies ahead of the 70th anniversary of communist China's founding on Tuesday.