Hong Kong Police Say Bombs Left In School Grounds Defused

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Tue 10th December 2019 | 08:10 AM

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2019 ) :Hong Kong police said they defused two homemade nail bombs discovered in the grounds of a school, and are investigating whether the devices were linked to political unrest in the city.

Bomb disposal officers rushed to Wah Yan College in Wanchai district after a janitor noticed the devices, police said.

"The bombs were complete, fully functional and ready to be used," senior bomb disposal officer Alick McWhirter told reporters Monday night.

McWhirter said the two devices contained a total of 10 kilograms (22 Pounds) of high explosives and that the remote control bombs were designed to be set off using a mobile phone.

Nails had been added to the bombs, which used a homemade ammonium nitrate based explosive, to increase their destructiveness.

"Both of these devices have only one function, to kill and to maim people," McWhirter said.

Police said they believed the college was not the target for the bomb maker and that the devices were likely being hidden there for later use.

