UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hong Kong Police Say First Arrest Made Under New Security Law

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Wed 01st July 2020 | 11:30 AM

Hong Kong police say first arrest made under new security law

Hong Kong, July 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2020 ) :A man found in possession of a Hong Kong independence flag became the first person to be arrested under Beijing's new national security law for the city, police said Wednesday.

"A man was arrested for holding a #HKIndependence flag in #CausewayBay, Hong Kong, violating the #NationalSecurityLaw," police wrote on their verified Twitter account alongside a picture of the man and the flag.

"This is the first arrest made since the law has come into force," the force added.

Related Topics

Police Twitter Beijing Hong Kong Man Independence

Recent Stories

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 10.48 million, d ..

1 hour ago

US reports biggest daily increase in COVID-19 case ..

1 hour ago

UAE Press: COVID-19: We have a duty to keep the pu ..

1 hour ago

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 1 July 2020

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

MoHAP, &quot;Make a Wish&quot; Foundation grant wi ..

10 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.