Hong Kong Police Say First Arrest Made Under New Security Law
Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Wed 01st July 2020 | 11:30 AM
Hong Kong, July 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2020 ) :A man found in possession of a Hong Kong independence flag became the first person to be arrested under Beijing's new national security law for the city, police said Wednesday.
"A man was arrested for holding a #HKIndependence flag in #CausewayBay, Hong Kong, violating the #NationalSecurityLaw," police wrote on their verified Twitter account alongside a picture of the man and the flag.
"This is the first arrest made since the law has come into force," the force added.