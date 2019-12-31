Hong Kong protesters carry political demands into 2020

(@imziishan)

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2019 ) :Pro-democracy protesters in Hong Kong held hands and formed human chains across the city on Tuesday, as they carried their months-long movement and its demands into 2020 with midnight countdown rallies and a massive march planned for New Year's Day.

The financial hub has been battered by more than six months of unrest that has seen peaceful marches attended by millions, as well as violent confrontations in which police have fired tear gas and rubber bullets -- and protesters responding with flurries of petrol bombs.

As the final day of the year drew to a close, police used water cannon to disperse small crowds of protesters gathering in the city's Mong Kok district, while in nearby Prince Edward neighbourhood officers arrested several protesters staging a candlelight vigil.

Earlier, thousands of people linked arms in human chains that stretched for miles along busy shopping streets and through local neighbourhoods.

They chanted slogans, sang "Glory to Hong Kong" -- a symbolic protest anthem -- and held up posters calling for people to fight for democracy in 2020.

"Thanks to 2019, which tore off the ugly masks of the police and the government and let the people see the truth," said protester Kris, a medic who joined Tuesday's protest.

"The movement is kind of like at its bottleneck now. Hopefully a huge turnout at tomorrow's march could bring back people's passion," he added.