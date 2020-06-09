UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hong Kong Protests One Year On: The Medic

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Tue 09th June 2020 | 08:30 AM

Hong Kong protests one year on: The medic

Hong Kong, June 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2020 ) :Nok quit his nursing job to join Hong Kong's pro-democracy protests full-time as a volunteer medic. A year on, he keeps his equipment on permanent standby, convinced his skills will be needed again in a city still seething with anger.

The 29-year-old, who asked just to use his first name, watched the first huge protest march on June 9 last year on television when he got back from work.

The protests were initially sparked by a plan to allow extraditions to authoritarian China's party-controlled courts.

There had been smaller gatherings in the months before, but the crowd size on June 9 was enormous, dubbed "the million march" by Hong Kongers.

Three days later, Nok was outside the city's legislature helping protesters struck by tear gas and rubber bullets as activists battled with police to halt the extradition bill.

The next protest, four days later, was dubbed "the two million march".

Soon Nok was part of an organised band of medics at the sidelines of the weekly protests that engulfed the city in what spiralled into an outpouring of popular rage and frustration at Beijing's rule and the city's police force.

Many injured protesters avoided going to hospital, fearing arrest if they did, so medics also coordinated treatment at underground clinics with doctors and surgeons sympathetic to the democracy movement.

As the weeks went by, Nok found it impossible to do his day job and attend the protests. So in August, he quit.

"I just didn't think I could manage to do both. When there is a protest out there, I can't just ignore it," he told AFP.

For the next few months he lived off savings and he generated some spare cash by making pro-democracy trinkets.

- History repeating? - Mass arrests and anti-coronavirus restrictions on public gatherings have largely halted the protests this year.

In recent weeks, renewed clashes have broken out after Beijing announced plans to impose a sweeping national security law over the restless city and last week tens of thousands defied the government to mark the anniversary of the Tiananmen crackdown.

Nok has since restarted work as a carer, a job that gives him more flexible hours -- and pays better than nursing.

But he says he is ready to return to the streets at any time, keeping his equipment in a cupboard.

Inside is a yellow hi-vis jacket with the word "Medic" emblazoned on it, a helmet and respirator, a bag stuffed with gauze, bandages, antiseptic creams and the saline used to wash the eyes of those struck by pepper spray and tear gas.

Related Topics

Injured Protest Police China Democracy Job Beijing Hong Kong March June August Gas TV From Government Million

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed, Foreign Minister of Sweden dis ..

6 hours ago

Movement ban between regions within Abu Dhabi and ..

7 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, Indian Minister of External Af ..

7 hours ago

Dubai Culture signs MoU with LinkedIn to support c ..

7 hours ago

Sharjah government employees get tested for COVID- ..

8 hours ago

Abdullah bin Bayyah chairs Dissertation Doctoral t ..

8 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.