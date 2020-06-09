Hong Kong protests one year on: The medic

(@FahadShabbir)

Hong Kong, June 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2020 ) :Nok quit his nursing job to join Hong Kong's pro-democracy protests full-time as a volunteer medic. A year on, he keeps his equipment on permanent standby, convinced his skills will be needed again in a city still seething with anger.

The 29-year-old, who asked just to use his first name, watched the first huge protest march on June 9 last year on television when he got back from work.

The protests were initially sparked by a plan to allow extraditions to authoritarian China's party-controlled courts.

There had been smaller gatherings in the months before, but the crowd size on June 9 was enormous, dubbed "the million march" by Hong Kongers.

Three days later, Nok was outside the city's legislature helping protesters struck by tear gas and rubber bullets as activists battled with police to halt the extradition bill.

The next protest, four days later, was dubbed "the two million march".

Soon Nok was part of an organised band of medics at the sidelines of the weekly protests that engulfed the city in what spiralled into an outpouring of popular rage and frustration at Beijing's rule and the city's police force.

Many injured protesters avoided going to hospital, fearing arrest if they did, so medics also coordinated treatment at underground clinics with doctors and surgeons sympathetic to the democracy movement.

As the weeks went by, Nok found it impossible to do his day job and attend the protests. So in August, he quit.

"I just didn't think I could manage to do both. When there is a protest out there, I can't just ignore it," he told AFP.

For the next few months he lived off savings and he generated some spare cash by making pro-democracy trinkets.

- History repeating? - Mass arrests and anti-coronavirus restrictions on public gatherings have largely halted the protests this year.

In recent weeks, renewed clashes have broken out after Beijing announced plans to impose a sweeping national security law over the restless city and last week tens of thousands defied the government to mark the anniversary of the Tiananmen crackdown.

Nok has since restarted work as a carer, a job that gives him more flexible hours -- and pays better than nursing.

But he says he is ready to return to the streets at any time, keeping his equipment in a cupboard.

Inside is a yellow hi-vis jacket with the word "Medic" emblazoned on it, a helmet and respirator, a bag stuffed with gauze, bandages, antiseptic creams and the saline used to wash the eyes of those struck by pepper spray and tear gas.