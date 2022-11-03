UrduPoint.com

Hong Kong Raises Base Rate To 4.25 Pct

Muhammad Irfan Published November 03, 2022 | 05:40 PM

Hong Kong raises base rate to 4.25 pct

HONG KONG, Nov 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2022 ) :The Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) on Thursday announced that the base rate was adjusted upward to 4.25 percent after the U.S. Federal Reserve raised interest rates Wednesday by 75 basis points.

Eddie Yue, chief executive of the HKMA, said rate hikes in the United States will not affect the financial and monetary stability of Hong Kong, whose monetary and financial markets continue to operate in a smooth and orderly manner.

He also said the linked exchange rate system continues to work well. The base rate is the interest rate forming the foundation upon which the discount rates for repurchase transactions through the discount window are computed.

Related Topics

Exchange Hong Kong United States Market

Recent Stories

PM strongly condemns attack on PTI Chairman Imran ..

PM strongly condemns attack on PTI Chairman Imran Khan

3 minutes ago
 Imran Khan sustains bullet injuries on leg, shifte ..

Imran Khan sustains bullet injuries on leg, shifted to hospital

33 minutes ago
 Geniemeow Conjures Up Incredible Discounts for the ..

Geniemeow Conjures Up Incredible Discounts for the realme 11.11 Wish Come True S ..

58 minutes ago
 Quaid-e-Azam Trophy: Abbas takes five; Umar, Israr ..

Quaid-e-Azam Trophy: Abbas takes five; Umar, Israrullah score centuries on round ..

1 hour ago
 Man arrested for allegedly raping mother-in-law, s ..

Man arrested for allegedly raping mother-in-law, setting her on fire

2 hours ago
 Project launched to connect Islamabad's different ..

Project launched to connect Islamabad's different sectors with Metro Bus

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.