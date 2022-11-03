Hong Kong raises base rate to 4.25 pct

HONG KONG, Nov 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2022 ) :The Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) on Thursday announced that the base rate was adjusted upward to 4.25 percent after the U.S. Federal Reserve raised interest rates Wednesday by 75 basis points.

Eddie Yue, chief executive of the HKMA, said rate hikes in the United States will not affect the financial and monetary stability of Hong Kong, whose monetary and financial markets continue to operate in a smooth and orderly manner.

He also said the linked exchange rate system continues to work well. The base rate is the interest rate forming the foundation upon which the discount rates for repurchase transactions through the discount window are computed.