UrduPoint.com

Hong Kong Reports 1 Imported COVID-19 Case

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Sun 31st October 2021 | 01:40 PM

Hong Kong reports 1 imported COVID-19 case

HONG KONG, Oct. 31 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2021 ) --:Hong Kong's Center for Health Protection (CHP) reported one new imported case of COVID-19 on Sunday, taking the total tally to 12,346.

The newly reported case involved a 37-year-old woman arriving in Hong Kong from Britain, who was found to carry a mutant strain, the CHP said.

A total of 54 cases have been reported in the past 14 days and all were imported, according to the CHP.

Hong Kong's vaccination drive is making steady progress. Since the launch of the government inoculation program in late February, around 4.61 million people, or 68.5 percent of the eligible population, have taken at least one shot of the COVID-19 vaccines, while around 4.42 million have been fully vaccinated.

Related Topics

Hong Kong Progress February Women Sunday All From Government Million

Recent Stories

UAE Foreign Minister, Lesotho&#039;s counterpart r ..

UAE Foreign Minister, Lesotho&#039;s counterpart review cooperation

1 hour ago
 UAE Press: COP26, the future starts now

UAE Press: COP26, the future starts now

3 hours ago
 Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 246.45 million

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 246.45 million

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 October 2021

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 31st October 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 31st October 2021

5 hours ago
 UAE advance to AFC U-23 Asian Cup Uzbekistan 2022 ..

UAE advance to AFC U-23 Asian Cup Uzbekistan 2022 Finals with victory over Oman

12 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.