Hong Kong reports 1 imported COVID-19 case

HONG KONG, Oct. 31 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2021 ) --:Hong Kong's Center for Health Protection (CHP) reported one new imported case of COVID-19 on Sunday, taking the total tally to 12,346.

The newly reported case involved a 37-year-old woman arriving in Hong Kong from Britain, who was found to carry a mutant strain, the CHP said.

A total of 54 cases have been reported in the past 14 days and all were imported, according to the CHP.

Hong Kong's vaccination drive is making steady progress. Since the launch of the government inoculation program in late February, around 4.61 million people, or 68.5 percent of the eligible population, have taken at least one shot of the COVID-19 vaccines, while around 4.42 million have been fully vaccinated.