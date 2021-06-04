UrduPoint.com
Hong Kong Reports 1 Imported New COVID-19 Case

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Fri 04th June 2021 | 03:30 PM

HONG KONG, June 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2021 ) :Hong Kong's Center for Health Protection (CHP) reported one imported case of COVID-19 on Friday.

The imported case involved a woman who arrived from Austria, bringing the tally of COVID-19 in Hong Kong to 11,850.

A total of 21 cases have been reported in the past 14 days and all of them were imported, the CHP said.

Hong Kong launched a COVID-19 vaccination drive on Feb. 26 and more than 2.5 million doses have been administered so far. Some 1.44 million people, or about 22 percent of its population aged 16 or above, have taken at least one shot of the vaccine, including more than 1.05 million people fully vaccinated.

