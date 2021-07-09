UrduPoint.com
Hong Kong Reports 1 New Imported COVID-19 Case

Fri 09th July 2021

HONG KONG, July 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2021 ) --:Hong Kong's Center for Health Protection (CHP) reported one new imported case of COVID-19 on Friday, taking the total tally to 11,949.

A total of 43 cases have been reported in the past 14 days, including 41 imported cases and two import-related infections, according to the CHP.

Hong Kong's COVID-19 vaccination drive started on Feb. 26, and nearly 2.51 million residents have taken at least one shot as far, accounting for about 36.9 percent of the eligible population. Some 1.7 million people have been fully vaccinated.

