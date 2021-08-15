UrduPoint.com

Hong Kong Reports 1 New Imported COVID-19 Case

Faizan Hashmi 20 minutes ago Sun 15th August 2021 | 03:30 PM

Hong Kong reports 1 new imported COVID-19 case

HONG KONG, Aug. 15 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2021 ) --:Hong Kong's Center for Health Protection (CHP) reported one new imported case of COVID-19 on Sunday, taking the total tally to 12,033.

The new imported case involved a patient arriving in Hong Kong from Mexico.

The CHP reported a total of 48 cases in the past 14 days, including one untraceable local infection and the rest were imported.

Hong Kong launched a COVID-19 vaccination drive on Feb. 26, and more than 6.5 million doses have been administered so far. More than 3.69 million people, or about 54.4 percent of the eligible population, have taken at least one shot of the vaccine, and more than 2.88 million people have been fully vaccinated.

