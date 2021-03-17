Hong Kong reports 11 new COVID-19 cases

HONG KONG, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2021 ) :Hong Kong's Center for Health Protection (CHP) reported 11 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, taking its total tally to 11,340.

The new cases included eight local infections and three imported ones. Of the local cases, two had an unknown origin, according to a CHP press briefing.

The number of confirmed cases related to the outbreak in a fitness center in Western District rose to 132, the CHP said.

According to the Hospital Authority, 287 COVID-19 patients are currently being treated in public hospitals, the community treatment facility at AsiaWorld-Expo, and the North Lantau Hospital Hong Kong Infection Control Center, and 10 patients are in critical condition.