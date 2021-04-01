UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hong Kong Reports 13 New COVID-19 Cases

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 11 seconds ago Thu 01st April 2021 | 05:20 PM

Hong Kong reports 13 new COVID-19 cases

HONG KONG, April 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2021 ) :Hong Kong's Center for Health Protection (CHP) reported 13 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, taking the total tally to 11,480.

Of the new cases, 11 were imported and two were locally transmitted and had unknown origins, according to a CHP statement.

Hong Kong will resume vaccination of Fosun Pharma/BioNTech doses on Monday after the vaccine safety was reconfirmed by investigations, according to the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region government.

The use of the vaccine has been suspended since March 24 due to packaging defects.

The government said Thursday that the defects were only related to the packaging for transport and there is no problem in the production process.

An additional 300,000 doses of the vaccine are expected to arrive in Hong Kong on Friday.

Apart from Fosun Pharma/BioNTech doses, another vaccine produced by Sinovac Biotech is also available in Hong Kong.

About 505,000 vaccine doses have been administered in Hong Kong under a government inoculation program starting Feb. 26, and some 44,000 people have been fully vaccinated.

Related Topics

Hong Kong March From Government

Recent Stories

82,833 doses COVID-19 vaccine administered during ..

6 minutes ago

French President awards &#039;Officer of the Legio ..

6 minutes ago

Hasan Ali is fit and available for selection  for ..

44 minutes ago

Two-day Int'l online Quran conference begins at AI ..

3 minutes ago

Stocks rally after Biden infrastructure boost

3 minutes ago

HEC announces Phase-III of Post-Doctoral Fellowshi ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.