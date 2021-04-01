Hong Kong reports 13 new COVID-19 cases

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HONG KONG, April 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2021 ) :Hong Kong's Center for Health Protection (CHP) reported 13 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, taking the total tally to 11,480.

Of the new cases, 11 were imported and two were locally transmitted and had unknown origins, according to a CHP statement.

Hong Kong will resume vaccination of Fosun Pharma/BioNTech doses on Monday after the vaccine safety was reconfirmed by investigations, according to the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region government.

The use of the vaccine has been suspended since March 24 due to packaging defects.

The government said Thursday that the defects were only related to the packaging for transport and there is no problem in the production process.

An additional 300,000 doses of the vaccine are expected to arrive in Hong Kong on Friday.

Apart from Fosun Pharma/BioNTech doses, another vaccine produced by Sinovac Biotech is also available in Hong Kong.

About 505,000 vaccine doses have been administered in Hong Kong under a government inoculation program starting Feb. 26, and some 44,000 people have been fully vaccinated.