Hong Kong Reports 19 New COVID-19 Cases

Fri 02nd April 2021

HONG KONG, April 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2021 ) :Hong Kong's Center for Health Protection (CHP) reported 19 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Friday, taking the total tally to 11,499.

The new cases included seven local infections and 12 imported ones. Of the local cases, one had an unknown origin, according to a CHP press briefing.

According to the Hospital Authority, 123 COVID-19 patients are currently being treated in public hospitals and the North Lantau Hospital Hong Kong Infection Control Center, and nine patients are in critical condition.

Hong Kong launched a COVID-19 vaccination program on Feb. 26. As of April 1, about 466,300 people had received their first dose of vaccine, and about 54,000 had received their second jabs.

