Hong Kong reports 2 imported COVID-19 cases

HONG KONG, May 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2021 ) :Hong Kong's Center for Health Protection (CHP) reported two new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, all of which were imported, taking the total tally to 11,784.

A total of 129 cases have been recorded in the past 14 days, including 21 local cases. Of the 21 local cases, nine are from unknown sources, according to the CHP.

Financial Secretary of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) government Paul Chan said in his blog on Sunday that to promote full economic recovery, the most important thing is to stabilize the epidemic. The HKSAR government will continue to support people's livelihood by taking counter-cyclical measures.

Chan said that Hong Kong has suffered economic contraction for six consecutive quarters, the longest recession on record. During this period, the government consumption expenditure increased 6 to 10 percent, partially offsetting the contraction in private consumption expenditure, playing a supporting counter-cyclical role.

He said that as exports and investment continue to improve, Hong Kong will see significant economic growth in the first quarter of this year.

Hong Kong launched a COVID-19 vaccination drive on Feb. 26. About 936,400 people have received the first dose of vaccine, and about 518,000 have received the second so far.