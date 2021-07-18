UrduPoint.com
Hong Kong Reports 2 Imported COVID-19 Cases

Sun 18th July 2021 | 03:40 PM

HONG KONG, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2021 ) --:Hong Kong's Center for Health Protection (CHP) reported two new imported cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, taking the total tally to 11,958.

The new imported cases involved two people arriving in Hong Kong from the United States and Bangladesh.

A total of 17 cases have been reported in the past 14 days, including 16 imported cases and one import-related case, according to the CHP.

Hong Kong launched a COVID-19 vaccination drive on Feb. 26, and more than 4.77 million doses have been administered so far. Some 2.79 million people, or about 41 percent of the eligible population, have taken at least one shot of the vaccine, and more than 1.98 million people have been fully vaccinated.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

