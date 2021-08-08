Hong Kong reports 2 new imported cases

(@FahadShabbir)

HONG KONG, Aug. 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2021 ) --:Hong Kong's Center for Health Protection (CHP) reported Sunday two new imported cases of COVID-19, taking the tally of total confirmed cases in the financial hub to 12,013.

The CHP said in a report that over the past 14 days, 36 additional cases have been found in Hong Kong, including one untraceable local infection.

Given the surging cases of a highly transmissible mutant strain around the world, the CHP spokesperson called on residents to avoid outbound trips, in particular those to high-risk regions.

Hong Kong's vaccination drive also advanced quickly. Some 3.46 million people, or 50.9 percent of the eligible population, have taken at least one shot of the vaccine under a government inoculation program starting on Feb. 26.

Around 2.66 million people have been fully vaccinated in Hong Kong, accounting for 39.1 percent of the eligible groups