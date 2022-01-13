UrduPoint.com

Hong Kong Reports 22 New COVID-19 Cases

Muhammad Irfan Published January 13, 2022 | 01:40 PM

Hong Kong reports 22 new COVID-19 cases

HONG KONG, Jan. 13 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2022 ) :Hong Kong on Wednesday reported 22 new cases of COVID-19 over the past 24 hours, taking the total tally of cases tested positive to 13,002, data from the Center for Health Protection showed.

The newly reported cases consist of 17 imported cases, four epidemiologically linked with imported cases and one with an unknown source.

Since the launch of a mass inoculation program in February 2021, more than 5.06 million people, or 75 percent of the eligible population, have taken at least one shot of a COVID-19 vaccine, while more than 4.7 million, or 69.9 percent of the eligible population, have taken two doses.

Meanwhile, 584,913 people in Hong Kong have taken a booster shot as of Wednesday.

Related Topics

Hong Kong February From Million

Recent Stories

Biden imposes first sanctions over N. Korea weapon ..

Biden imposes first sanctions over N. Korea weapons program after missile tests

28 minutes ago
 Dengue activities be uploaded to citizen portal: C ..

Dengue activities be uploaded to citizen portal: Commissioner

5 minutes ago
 Cold, dry weather likely in KP: Met

Cold, dry weather likely in KP: Met

5 minutes ago
 Badminton: Kidambi, six others out of India Open w ..

Badminton: Kidambi, six others out of India Open with Covid

5 minutes ago
 PM given detailed briefing on Afghan situation dur ..

PM given detailed briefing on Afghan situation during ISI headquarters visit: Fa ..

5 minutes ago
 Judge delays Theranos founder sentencing to Septem ..

Judge delays Theranos founder sentencing to September

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.