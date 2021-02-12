UrduPoint.com
Hong Kong Reports 24 New CIVD-19 Cases

HONG KONG, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2021 ) :Hong Kong's Center for Health Protection (CHP) reported 24 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Friday, taking the total tally to 10,755.

Of all the new cases, there were 18 local infections, of which nine had unknown origins, according to a CHP press briefing. Besides, about 10 cases tested positive preliminarily.

According to Hong Kong's Hospital Authority, 373 COVID-19 patients are currently being treated in public hospitals and the community treatment facility at AsiaWorld-Expo, with 22 in critical condition. A total of 192 people have died from COVID-19 infections in Hong Kong so far.

The government said previously that restrictions over eateries could be relaxed next Thursday, allowing restaurants to extend dine-in services to 10:00 p.

m. and raising the cap on diners per table from two to four, if the epidemic situation remains stable.

Sophia Chan, secretary for food and health of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) government, said the loosening is subject to additional anti-epidemic rules, including virus tests for restaurant staff every two weeks and diners required to use the LeaveHomeSafe app to get in.

As many people went hiking on Friday, the first day of the Chinese Lunar New Year holiday, Chan called on Hong Kong residents to reduce outdoor and mask-free activities to bring down the risk of COVID-19 infections.

