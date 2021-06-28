UrduPoint.com
Hong Kong Reports 3 Imported COVID-19 Cases

Mon 28th June 2021

Hong Kong reports 3 imported COVID-19 cases

HONG KONG, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2021 ) :-- Hong Kong's Center for Health Protection (CHP) reported three new imported cases of COVID-19 on Monday, taking the total tally to 11,920.

A total of 40 cases were reported in Hong Kong in the past 14 days, including two local cases of which one was from unknown sources, the CHP said.

Hong Kong launched a COVID-19 vaccination drive on Feb. 26 and more than 3.56 million doses have been administered so far. Some 2.15 million people, or about 31.6 percent of the eligible population, have taken at least one shot of the vaccine, and more than 1.41 million people have been fully vaccinated

