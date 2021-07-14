Hong Kong reports 3 imported COVID-19 cases

HONG KONG, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2021 ) --:Hong Kong's Center for Health Protection (CHP) reported three new imported cases of COVID-19 Wednesday, taking the total tally to 11,955.

The new imported cases involved patients arriving in Hong Kong from Namibia, Cyprus and Ghana.

A total of 31 cases have been reported in the past 14 days, including one local case with unknown sources and one import-related case, according to the CHP.

Hong Kong launched a COVID-19 vaccination drive on Feb. 26, and more than 4.51 million doses have been administered so far. Some 2.66 million people, or about 39.2 percent of the eligible population, have taken at least one shot of the vaccine, and more than 1.85 million people have been fully vaccinated.