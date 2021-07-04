Hong Kong reports 3 new imported COVID-19 cases

HONG KONG, July 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2021 ) :-- Hong Kong's Center for Health Protection (CHP) reported Sunday three new imported cases of COVID-19, taking the total tally to 11,942.

The CHP said there were altogether 54 new cases over the past two weeks, including one untraceable local infection.

Hong Kong's vaccination program is ongoing with some 61,500 jabs of the COVID-19 vaccines were administered on Saturday.

More than 2.34 million residents have taken at least one shot of the vaccines since the rollout started in late February, accounting for 34.4 percent of eligible groups. Nearly 1.57 million people have been fully vaccinated.