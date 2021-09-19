UrduPoint.com

Hong Kong Reports 3 New Imported COVID-19 Cases

Muhammad Irfan 21 seconds ago Sun 19th September 2021 | 02:00 PM

HONG KONG, Sept. 19 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2021 ) --:Hong Kong's Center for Health Protection (CHP) reported three new imported cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, taking the total tally to 12,160.

The new cases involved people arriving in Hong Kong from the Philippines and Qatar.

A total of 44 cases were reported in the past 14 days and all were imported, according to the CHP.

Hong Kong's vaccination drive is making steady progress. Since the launch of the government inoculation program in late February, some 4.4 million people, or 65.3 percent of the eligible population, have taken at least one shot of the vaccine, while around 3.96 million are fully vaccinated.

