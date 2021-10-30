Hong Kong reports 3 new imported COVID-19 cases

(@FahadShabbir)

HONG KONG, Oct. 30 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2021 ) :Hong Kong's Center for Health Protection (CHP) on Saturday reported three new imported cases of COVID-19, taking the total tally to 12,345.

A total of 57 cases have been reported in the past 14 days and all were imported, according to the CHP.

Hong Kong's vaccination drive is making steady progress. Since the launch of the government inoculation program in late February, around 4.61 million people, or 68.5 percent of the eligible population, have taken at least one shot of the COVID-19 vaccine, while around 4.42 million have been fully vaccinated.