Hong Kong Reports 3 New Imported COVID-19 Cases

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sun 28th November 2021 | 02:40 PM

Hong Kong reports 3 new imported COVID-19 cases

HONG KONG, Nov. 28 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2021 ) --:Hong Kong's Center for Health Protection (CHP) reported three new imported cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, taking the total tally to 12,427.

Two of the cases involved mutant strains while the mutation test result of the remaining case is pending. A total of 44 cases have been reported in the past 14 days and all of them were imported, according to the CHP.

Hong Kong's vaccination drive is making steady progress. Since the launch of the government inoculation program in late February, around 4.73 million people, or 70.3 percent of the eligible population, have taken at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccines, while about 4.52 million people, or 67.2 percent, are fully vaccinated.

Meanwhile, a total of 134,988 people have taken the booster shot in Hong Kong as of 8:00 p.m. local time Saturday.

