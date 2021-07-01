Hong Kong reports 4 new imported COVID-19 cases

(@FahadShabbir)

HONG KONG, July 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2021 ) :Hong Kong's Center for Health Protection (CHP) reported four new imported cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, taking the total tally to 11,927.

The CHP said there were altogether 42 new cases over the past two weeks, including 40 imported cases and two infections related to imported ones.

Hong Kong's vaccination program starting in late February continued to pick up pace as the number of daily jabs reached 60,000 on Wednesday, hitting a record high.

Nearly 2.25 million residents have taken at least one shot of the COVID-19 vaccine, accounting for 33.1 percent of eligible groups, with 1.48 million people fully vaccinated.