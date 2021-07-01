UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hong Kong Reports 4 New Imported COVID-19 Cases

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 18 minutes ago Thu 01st July 2021 | 12:40 PM

Hong Kong reports 4 new imported COVID-19 cases

HONG KONG, July 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2021 ) :Hong Kong's Center for Health Protection (CHP) reported four new imported cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, taking the total tally to 11,927.

The CHP said there were altogether 42 new cases over the past two weeks, including 40 imported cases and two infections related to imported ones.

Hong Kong's vaccination program starting in late February continued to pick up pace as the number of daily jabs reached 60,000 on Wednesday, hitting a record high.

Nearly 2.25 million residents have taken at least one shot of the COVID-19 vaccine, accounting for 33.1 percent of eligible groups, with 1.48 million people fully vaccinated.

Related Topics

February Pace (Pakistan) Limited Million

Recent Stories

OPEC daily basket price stood at $73.60 a barrel W ..

44 minutes ago

Two Intl’ flights cancel their scheduled flight ..

2 hours ago

Rupee goes up by Rs10 against US dollars in interb ..

2 hours ago

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 1 July 2021

3 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

4 hours ago

Emirati referee Fahad Al Hosani to officiate in FI ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.