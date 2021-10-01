UrduPoint.com

Hong Kong Reports 4 New Imported COVID-19 Cases

Muhammad Irfan 19 seconds ago Fri 01st October 2021 | 01:50 PM

HONG KONG, Oct. 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2021 ) :Hong Kong's Center for Health Protection (CHP) reported four new imported cases of COVID-19 on Friday, taking the total tally to 12,221.

The new cases involved people arriving in Hong Kong from the Philippines and Pakistan.

A total of 68 cases were reported over the past 14 days and all of them were imported, according to the CHP.

Hong Kong's vaccination drive is making steady progress. Since the launch of the government inoculation program in late February, around 4.49 million people, or 66.7 percent of the eligible population, have taken at least one shot of the COVID-19 vaccine, while over 4.18 million are fully vaccinated.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

