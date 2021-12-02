UrduPoint.com

Hong Kong Reports 4th Case Of Omicron COVID-19 Variant

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 11 minutes ago Thu 02nd December 2021 | 03:40 AM

Hong Kong reports 4th case of Omicron COVID-19 variant

HONG KONG, Dec. 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2021 ) --:Hong Kong's Center for Health Protection (CHP) reported the fourth case of the Omicron variant of the COVID-19 on Wednesday.

The 38-year-old male patient arrived in Hong Kong from Qatar on flight QR818 on Nov. 24 for transit. He remained in the airside of the restricted area due to a visa-related issue and tested positive in a pre-departure test on Nov. 27 at the restricted area in Hong Kong International Airport.

The patient has not received the COVID-19 vaccination and has been asymptomatic.

He tested positive on Nov. 27 for antibody after admission. The whole-genome sequencing confirmed that the case carried the Omicron variant.

The first two Omicron cases were confirmed in Hong Kong on Nov. 25. Among the four existing cases, two cases are related to South Africa, and two cases are related to Nigeria.

The CHP also reported three new imported cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, taking the total tally of confirmed cases in the financial hub to 12,439.

Related Topics

Qatar Hong Kong Male South Africa Nigeria Hub From Airport

Recent Stories

King of Bahrain congratulates UAE leaders on 50th ..

King of Bahrain congratulates UAE leaders on 50th National Day

3 hours ago
 UAE detects first case of COVID-19 Omicron variant

UAE detects first case of COVID-19 Omicron variant

3 hours ago
 Ministry of Health and Prevention updates Green Pa ..

Ministry of Health and Prevention updates Green Pass Protocol on Alhosn app from ..

4 hours ago
 Biden Says Optimistic Omicron Variant Not to Exace ..

Biden Says Optimistic Omicron Variant Not to Exacerbate Supply Chain Problems

4 hours ago
 UN Chief Sounds Alarm on How Int'l. Community Deal ..

UN Chief Sounds Alarm on How Int'l. Community Deals With Africa on Pandemic, Cli ..

4 hours ago
 Russia's GDP Up 4.6% Y/Y in 10M 2021 - Economic De ..

Russia's GDP Up 4.6% Y/Y in 10M 2021 - Economic Development Ministry

4 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.