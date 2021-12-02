Hong Kong reports 4th case of Omicron COVID-19 variant

(@FahadShabbir)

HONG KONG, Dec. 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2021 ) --:Hong Kong's Center for Health Protection (CHP) reported the fourth case of the Omicron variant of the COVID-19 on Wednesday.

The 38-year-old male patient arrived in Hong Kong from Qatar on flight QR818 on Nov. 24 for transit. He remained in the airside of the restricted area due to a visa-related issue and tested positive in a pre-departure test on Nov. 27 at the restricted area in Hong Kong International Airport.

The patient has not received the COVID-19 vaccination and has been asymptomatic.

He tested positive on Nov. 27 for antibody after admission. The whole-genome sequencing confirmed that the case carried the Omicron variant.

The first two Omicron cases were confirmed in Hong Kong on Nov. 25. Among the four existing cases, two cases are related to South Africa, and two cases are related to Nigeria.

The CHP also reported three new imported cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, taking the total tally of confirmed cases in the financial hub to 12,439.