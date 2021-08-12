Hong Kong reports 5 new imported COVID-19 cases

HONG KONG, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2021 ) :Hong Kong's Center for Health Protection (CHP) reported five new imported cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, taking the tally of total confirmed cases to 12,025.

A total of 40 cases have been reported in the past 14 days, including an untraceable local infection, with the rest imported, the CHP said in a statement.

Hong Kong's vaccination drive continued to make steady progress.Since the launch of the government inoculation program in late February, around 3.6 million people, or 52.9 percent of the eligible population, have taken at least one shot of the vaccine, including around 2.78 million fully vaccinated.