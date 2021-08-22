UrduPoint.com

Hong Kong Reports 5 New Imported COVID-19 Cases

HONG KONG, Aug. 22 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2021 ) --:Hong Kong's Center for Health Protection (CHP) reported five new imported cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, taking the total tally to 12,057.

According to the CHP, a total of 41 cases have been reported in the past 14 days, including one untraceable local case and an import-related case, with the rest coming from abroad.

Since the launch of a government inoculation program in February this year, more than 7 million vaccine doses have been administered in Hong Kong.

Around 3.91 million people, or 58 percent of the eligible population, have taken at least one shot of the vaccine in Hong Kong, while around 3.1 million people have been fully vaccinated.

