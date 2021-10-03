UrduPoint.com

Hong Kong Reports 5 New Imported COVID-19 Cases

October 3, 2021

Hong Kong reports 5 new imported COVID-19 cases

HONG KONG, Oct. 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2021 ) --:Hong Kong's Center for Health Protection (CHP) reported five new imported cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, taking the total tally to 12,226.

The new cases involved people arriving in Hong Kong from India, the Philippines, Germany and France.

A total of 69 cases were reported over the past 14 days and all of them were imported, according to the CHP.

Hong Kong's vaccination drive is making steady progress. Since the launch of the government inoculation program in late February, around 4.5 million people, or 66.8 percent of the eligible population, have taken at least one shot of the COVID-19 vaccine, while over 4.19 million are fully vaccinated.

