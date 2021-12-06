Hong Kong reports 5 new imported COVID-19 cases

(@FahadShabbir)

HONG KONG, Dec. 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2021 ) :Hong Kong's Center for Health Protection (CHP) reported five new imported cases of COVID-19 on Monday, taking the total tally to 12,466.

The newly reported cases all involved mutant strains. A total of 60 cases have been reported in the past 14 days and all were imported, according to the CHP.

Since the launch of the government inoculation program in late February, over 4.78 million people, or 71 percent of the eligible population, have taken at least one shot of the COVID-19 vaccines, while over 4.56 million, or 67.6 percent, are fully vaccinated.

Meanwhile, a total of 207,656 people have taken the booster shot in Hong Kong as of 7:00 p.m. local time Sunday.

The Hong Kong Special Administrative Region government expects the third-dose vaccination to cover 1.86 million people.