UrduPoint.com

Hong Kong Reports 5 New Imported COVID-19 Cases

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 10 minutes ago Mon 06th December 2021 | 02:50 PM

Hong Kong reports 5 new imported COVID-19 cases

HONG KONG, Dec. 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2021 ) :Hong Kong's Center for Health Protection (CHP) reported five new imported cases of COVID-19 on Monday, taking the total tally to 12,466.

The newly reported cases all involved mutant strains. A total of 60 cases have been reported in the past 14 days and all were imported, according to the CHP.

Since the launch of the government inoculation program in late February, over 4.78 million people, or 71 percent of the eligible population, have taken at least one shot of the COVID-19 vaccines, while over 4.56 million, or 67.6 percent, are fully vaccinated.

Meanwhile, a total of 207,656 people have taken the booster shot in Hong Kong as of 7:00 p.m. local time Sunday.

The Hong Kong Special Administrative Region government expects the third-dose vaccination to cover 1.86 million people.

Related Topics

Hong Kong February Sunday All Government Million P

Recent Stories

OPEC daily basket price stood at $71.61 a barrel F ..

OPEC daily basket price stood at $71.61 a barrel Friday

15 minutes ago
 Sialkot lynching: Police arrest seven more suspect ..

Sialkot lynching: Police arrest seven more suspects

20 minutes ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid issues Decree to reconstitute ..

Mohammed bin Rashid issues Decree to reconstitute Board of Dubai Free Zones Coun ..

30 minutes ago
 German industrial orders go into reverse in Octobe ..

German industrial orders go into reverse in October

20 minutes ago
 Public, private partnership stressed to boost food ..

Public, private partnership stressed to boost food production

20 minutes ago
 Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2021-22)

Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2021-22)

20 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.