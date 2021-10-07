UrduPoint.com

Hong Kong Reports 6 New Imported COVID-19 Cases

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Thu 07th October 2021 | 02:40 PM

HONG KONG, Oct. 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2021 ) --:Hong Kong's Center for Health Protection (CHP) reported six new imported cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, taking the total tally to 12,243.

A total of 71 cases have been reported in the past 14 days and all of them were imported, according to the CHP.

Hong Kong's vaccination drive is making steady progress. Since the launch of the government inoculation program in late February, around 4.52 million people, or 67.1 percent of the eligible population, have taken at least one shot of the vaccines, while around 4.24 million are fully vaccinated.

