Hong Kong reports 77 new COVID-19 cases, all local infections

HONG KONG, Jan. 20 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2021 ) :Hong Kong's Center for Health Protection (CHP) reported 77 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, taking its total tally to 9,797.

All of the 77 new cases are local infections, with 37 of unknown origins.

There were also over 60 cases tested positive preliminarily, according to a CHP press briefing.

According to Hong Kong's Hospital Authority, 659 COVID-19 patients are currently being treated in public hospitals and the community treatment facility at AsiaWorld-Expo, and 39 patients are in critical condition.

A total of 162 COVID-19 confirmed patients have passed away in public hospitals so far.