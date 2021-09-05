UrduPoint.com

Hong Kong Reports 8 New Imported COVID-19 Cases

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sun 05th September 2021 | 02:20 PM

HONG KONG, Sept. 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2021 ) --:Hong Kong's Center for Health Protection (CHP) reported eight new imported cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, taking the total tally to 12,121.

A total of 66 new cases have been reported over the past 14 days, all imported, the CHP said in a statement.

Since the launch of the government vaccination program in late February, around 4.23 million people, or 62.8 percent of the eligible population, have taken at least one shot of the vaccine, including around 3.57 million fully vaccinated.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

