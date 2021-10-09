UrduPoint.com

Hong Kong Reports 8 New Imported COVID-19 Cases

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sat 09th October 2021 | 05:50 PM

Hong Kong reports 8 new imported COVID-19 cases

HONG KONG, Oct. 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2021 ) :Hong Kong's Center for Health Protection (CHP) reported eight new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, taking the total tally to 12,261.

The new cases involved people arriving in Hong Kong from Pakistan, India, the Philippines and Nepal.

A total of 77 cases have been reported in the past 14 days, including one untraceable local case, while the rest are imported, according to the CHP.

Hong Kong's vaccination drive is making steady progress. Since the launch of the government inoculation program in late February, around 4.53 million people, or 67.3 percent of the eligible population, have taken at least one shot of the vaccine, while around 4.27 million are fully vaccinated.

