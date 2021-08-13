UrduPoint.com

Hong Kong Reports Five New Imported COVID-19 Cases

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Fri 13th August 2021 | 01:30 PM

Hong Kong reports five new imported COVID-19 cases

HONG KONG, Aug. 13 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2021 ) :Hong Kong's Center for Health Protection (CHP) reported five new imported cases of COVID-19 on Friday, taking the tally of total confirmed cases to 12,030.

The new imported cases involved patients arriving in Hong Kong from Sri Lanka, Tanzania, Switzerland, the United States and Bangladesh.

In the past 14 days, the CHP reported a total of 43 confirmed cases, including one untraceable local infection and the rest were imported.

More than 6.44 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered since the launch of the government vaccination program on Feb. 26. More than 3.63 million people, or 53.4 percent of the eligible population, have received their first shot, and more than 2.81 million are fully vaccinated.

Related Topics

Bangladesh Sri Lanka Hong Kong Tanzania United States Switzerland From Government Million

Recent Stories

Nation will celebrate 74th Independence Day tomorr ..

Nation will celebrate 74th Independence Day tomorrow

3 minutes ago
 OPEC daily basket price stood at $71.32 a barrel T ..

OPEC daily basket price stood at $71.32 a barrel Thursday

21 minutes ago
 Youth need ‘seat at the table’ to lead struggl ..

Youth need ‘seat at the table’ to lead struggle for better future: UN chief

21 minutes ago
 RAW-NDS nexus behind Dasu attack: FM Qureshi

RAW-NDS nexus behind Dasu attack: FM Qureshi

29 minutes ago
 Three killed in Hazara Motorway mishap

Three killed in Hazara Motorway mishap

27 minutes ago
 Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 205.2 million, d ..

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 205.2 million, death toll at 4,506,583

36 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.