Hong Kong reports five new imported COVID-19 cases

HONG KONG, Aug. 13 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2021 ) :Hong Kong's Center for Health Protection (CHP) reported five new imported cases of COVID-19 on Friday, taking the tally of total confirmed cases to 12,030.

The new imported cases involved patients arriving in Hong Kong from Sri Lanka, Tanzania, Switzerland, the United States and Bangladesh.

In the past 14 days, the CHP reported a total of 43 confirmed cases, including one untraceable local infection and the rest were imported.

More than 6.44 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered since the launch of the government vaccination program on Feb. 26. More than 3.63 million people, or 53.4 percent of the eligible population, have received their first shot, and more than 2.81 million are fully vaccinated.