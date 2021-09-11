UrduPoint.com

Hong Kong Reports Four New Imported COVID-19 Cases

Sumaira FH 1 hour ago Sat 11th September 2021 | 04:00 PM

Hong Kong reports four new imported COVID-19 cases

HONG KONG, Sept. 11 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2021 ) :Hong Kong's Center for Health Protection (CHP) reported four new imported cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, taking the tally of total confirmed cases in Hong Kong to 12,142.

Over the past two weeks, altogether 49 cases were found, all imported, according to the CHP.

Hong Kong's vaccination drive is making steady progress. Since the launch of the government inoculation program in late February, some 4.31 million people, or 64.1 percent of the eligible population, have taken at least one shot of the vaccine, while around 3.75 million are fully vaccinated.

