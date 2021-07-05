UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hong Kong Reports Imported COVID-19 Case

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Mon 05th July 2021 | 02:20 PM

Hong Kong reports imported COVID-19 case

APP) :Hong Kong's Center for Health Protection (CHP) reported one new imported case of COVID-19 on Monday, taking the total tally to 11,943.

The new imported case involved a male from Britain, according to the CHP.

The CHP also amended the classification of a case involving a female cleaner working in a quarantine hotel from a local case with unknown sources to epidemiologically linked with an imported case.

Hong Kong launched a COVID-19 vaccination drive on Feb. 26, and more than 3.96 million doses have been administered so far. Some 2.37 million people, or about 34.8 percent of the eligible population, have taken at least one shot of the vaccine, and more than 1.59 million people have been fully vaccinated.

Related Topics

Hotel Male From Million

Recent Stories

UAE grants &#039;Golden Residency&#039; to top hig ..

11 minutes ago

FATF will take notice against India over its role ..

12 minutes ago

&#039;Cultural exchange makes us all stronger&#039 ..

56 minutes ago

China reports 22 new coronavirus infections

2 hours ago

Over 183.8 million coronavirus cases worldwide

2 hours ago

UAE leaders offer condolences to Cyprus President ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.