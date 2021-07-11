UrduPoint.com
Hong Kong Reports New Local COVID-19 Case

Umer Jamshaid 54 seconds ago Sun 11th July 2021 | 03:30 PM

Hong Kong reports new local COVID-19 case

HONG KONG, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2021 ) --:Hong Kong's Center for Health Protection (CHP) reported one new local COVID-19 case with an unknown origin on Sunday, taking the total tally to 11,951.

The CHP said the new patient, a 50-year-old porter of Hong Kong International Airport, was found to carry the L452R mutant strain, and the compulsory testing for airport personnel has been launched to identify the transmission chain.

Hong Kong's COVID-19 vaccination drive starting on Feb. 26 is ongoing.

More than 2.56 million residents have taken at least one shot of the vaccine as far, accounting for about 37.7 percent of the eligible population. Almost 1.78 million people have been fully vaccinated.

