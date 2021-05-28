UrduPoint.com
Hong Kong Reports No New COVID-19 Cases For 2nd Day In A Row

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Fri 28th May 2021 | 01:10 PM

HONG KONG, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2021 ) --:Hong Kong reported no new confirmed cases of COVID-19 for a second straight day on Friday.

Over the past two weeks, a total of 20 new cases were detected in Hong Kong, the Center for Health Protection (CHP) said in a statement.

The COVID-19 tally in the financial hub remained at 11,836.

With the pandemic under control, Hong Kong's vaccine rollout starting on Feb. 26 is still going on, with some 2.25 million vaccine doses administered as of Thursday.

The official data showed more than 1.3 million people in Hong Kong have taken at least one shot of the COVID-19 vaccine, with about 947,700 people fully vaccinated.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

