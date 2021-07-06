Hong Kong reports one imported COVID-19 case

HONG KONG, July 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2021 ) :Hong Kong's Center for Health Protection (CHP) reported one new imported case of COVID-19 on Tuesday, taking the total tally to 11,944.

The new imported case involved a male arriving in Hong Kong from Russia.

A total of 54 cases have been reported in the past 14 days, including three import-related cases, according to the CHP.

Hong Kong launched a COVID-19 vaccination drive on Feb. 26, and more than 4.02 million doses have been administered so far. Some 2.4 million people, or about 35.4 percent of the eligible population, have taken at least one shot of the vaccine, and more than 1.61 million people have been fully vaccinated.