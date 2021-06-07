UrduPoint.com
Hong Kong Reports One New Local Infection Of COVID-19

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Mon 07th June 2021 | 05:00 PM

HONG KONG, June 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2021 ) :Hong Kong's daily increase of COVID-19 cases remained at a low level on Monday, with one locally transmitted and six imported from overseas.

The local case, who was a close contact of patients diagnosed earlier, was found to carry the N501Y mutant strain, Hong Kong's Center for Health Protection said, adding that the 20-year-old woman did not get the vaccine.

Over the past two weeks, there were 26 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Hong Kong, including two local infections.

The COVID-19 tally in the financial hub has accumulated to 11,865.

Hong Kong's vaccine rollout is still in progress. Some 1.53 million people have taken at least one shot of the COVID-19 vaccine as of Sunday, accounting for 23.3 percent of the eligible population, and about 1.11 million people have been fully vaccinated.

People aged 16 and above are currently eligible for vaccine doses in Hong Kong

