Hong Kong reports seven new COVID-19 cases

HONG KONG, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2021 ) :Hong Kong's Center for Health Protection (CHP) reported seven new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, taking the tally to 11,905.

Of the seven new cases, six were imported involving patients from Britain and Indonesia.

The remaining one was untraceable and temporarily classified as a local infection, according to a CHP press briefing.

Hong Kong launched a COVID-19 vaccination drive on Feb. 26 and more than 3.34 million doses have been administered so far. Some 2.02 million people, or about 29.8 percent of the eligible population, have taken at least one shot of the vaccine, including more than 1.32 million people fully vaccinated.