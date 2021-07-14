UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hong Kong Reports Three Imported COVID-19 Cases

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Wed 14th July 2021 | 01:10 PM

Hong Kong reports three imported COVID-19 cases

HONG KONG, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2021 ) :Hong Kong's Center for Health Protection (CHP) reported three new imported cases of COVID-19 Wednesday, taking the total tally to 11,955.

The new imported cases involved patients arriving in Hong Kong from Namibia, Cyprus and Ghana.

A total of 31 cases have been reported in the past 14 days, including one local case with unknown sources and one import-related case, according to the CHP.

Hong Kong launched a COVID-19 vaccination drive on Feb. 26, and more than 4.51 million doses have been administered so far. Some 2.66 million people, or about 39.2 percent of the eligible population, have taken at least one shot of the vaccine, and more than 1.85 million people have been fully vaccinated.

Related Topics

Hong Kong Cyprus Ghana Namibia From Million

Recent Stories

Bigger Celebrations, Bigger Offers! OPPO F19 and A ..

47 minutes ago

Moonis Elahi's appointment to the federal cabinet ..

50 minutes ago

Sheikh Saud honours outstanding graduates in Umm A ..

60 minutes ago

Saudi ministry launches awareness campaign for Haj ..

1 hour ago

UAE leaders congratulate President Macron on Basti ..

2 hours ago

Pakistan reports 1,980 new cases of coronavirus, 2 ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.