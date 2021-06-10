UrduPoint.com
Hong Kong Reports Two Imported COVID-19 Cases As Vaccination Program To Expand

Thu 10th June 2021 | 03:30 PM

HONG KONG, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2021 ) :Hong Kong's Center for Health Protection (CHP) reported two cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, all imported, taking the tally in Hong Kong to 11,874.

The two imported cases involved two men who arrived from Britain and Mauritania.

A total of 36 cases were reported in Hong Kong in the past 14 days, including three local cases, of which one was from an unknown source, the CHP said.

Hong Kong launched a COVID-19 vaccination drive on Feb. 26 and more than 2.74 million doses have been administered so far. Some 1.6 million people, or about 24.5 percent of the eligible population, have taken at least one shot of the vaccine, including more than 1.14 million people fully vaccinated.

The program will be expanded by lowering the minimum age for receiving the BioNTech vaccine from 16 to 12. People aged 12 to 15 can make reservations for vaccination starting from Friday

