Hong Kong Reports Two Imported COVID-19 Cases

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 24 seconds ago Wed 30th June 2021 | 12:40 PM

Hong Kong reports two imported COVID-19 cases

HONG KONG, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2021 ) :Hong Kong's Center for Health Protection (CHP) reported two new imported cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, taking the total tally to 11,923.

A total of 41 cases were reported in Hong Kong in the past 14 days, including 39 imported cases and two import-related cases, the CHP said.

Hong Kong launched a COVID-19 vaccination drive on Feb. 26 and more than 3.66 million doses have been administered so far. Some 2.21 million people, or about 32.5 percent of the eligible population, have taken at least one shot of the vaccine, and more than 1.45 million people have been fully vaccinated.

