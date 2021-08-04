Hong Kong reports two new imported cases

HONG KONG, Aug. 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2021 ) :Hong Kong's Center for Health Protection (CHP) reported two new imported cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, taking the total tally to 11,996.

Over the past 14 days, there were 29 cases in Hong Kong, all imported. The CHP said it is closely monitoring the epidemic situations around the world and called on residents to avoid outbound trips and actively take vaccines.

Hong Kong has banned Turkish Airlines (TA) flights from Istanbul for the next two weeks after an infection was found on a TA flight on Sunday.

Starting Wednesday, the official easy travel scheme for Hong Kong residents in Macao returning home will also be suspended after new COVID-19 cases were reported in Macao Tuesday.

Some 3.33 million people, or 49 percent of Hong Kong's eligible population, have taken at least one shot of the vaccine under a COVID-19 vaccination drive starting on Feb. 26. Around 2.53 million people have been fully vaccinated.